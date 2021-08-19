Some non-gaming at Macau resorts still shut as of Thurs

A number of non-gaming facilities – mostly involving catering – at some Macau casino resorts remained shut as of Thursday, despite the city’s government lifting from Wednesday its two-week ban on operation of certain entertainment venues – excluding casinos – as a countermeasure against the risk of spreading the Delta variant of Covid-19.

That restriction had been brought in after four locals were found earlier this month to have been infected with that strain, leading to mass testing of those present in Macau. At that time, some of the city’s casino operators had paused not only facilities that had been covered by the initial government order, but also some other non-gaming venues. The move coincided with a slump in tourism numbers during the Delta-variant alert.

A number of outlets – mostly restaurants – in some of these casino resort properties is still shut for the time being, according to GGRAsia’s review of announcements on the respective websites of the city’s casino resorts. But some of these properties have flagged that their dining facilities will gradually resume operations.

Daily visitor numbers to Macau have remained low in the past fortnight, relative to the modest recovery seen in the spring and early summer.

But Macau’s six casino operators have seen key non-gaming attractions reopened at their venues, including various spas, gymnasiums, beauty salons, swimming pools, and bars.

The properties with such notifications include: Grand Lisboa Palace and Grand Lisboa, promoted by SJM Holdings Ltd; MGM Macau and MGM Cotai, promoted by MGM China Holdings Ltd; Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd; Galaxy Macau, run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd; the Venetian Macao and the Londoner Macao on Cotai, as well as Sands Macao on Macau peninsula, promoted by Sands China Ltd; and City of Dreams, and Studio City, promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.