Studio City new attraction for families open June 30

A new family attraction – announced last month – at the Studio City casino resort in Macau’s Cotai district is to open on June 30. Ticket sales for the “Super Fun Zone” start on June 23, according to a Tuesday press release.

Casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd is the majority owner of Studio City.

The new facility covers 29,600 square feet (2,750 sq metres) across four levels (example pictured). It has five themed zones: ‘Under the Sea’, ‘Mountain’, ‘Forest’, ‘Space Station’, and ‘Outer Space’.

Melco Resorts is currently building Studio City Phase 2. Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, group chairman and chief executive, expressed on the firm’s first-quarter earnings call, confidence that the task could be completed by December this year.

Studio City Phase 2 is due to have 900 rooms shared between two luxury hotel towers. One, the “W Macau – Studio City” is due to have 557 guest rooms, including 127 suites. The budget for this extension project had been narrowed to US$1.2 billion.

The group has been given a further six-month extension – to June 30, 2023 – by the Macau government on the deadline by which it must complete development of its Studio City land concession.